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Anselmann Riesling 750ml Bottle

Anselmann – Riesling

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A very charming and typical Riesling with a light and elegant style. The fruity bouquet is reminiscent of peaches and apricots, grapefruit and crisp apples. Its moderate alcohol content, the pleasing minerality and the well incorporated acidity make this wine a wonderfully refreshing summer match. Goes perfectly with asparagus, pork, poultry, ham, cold roast and cheeses.

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