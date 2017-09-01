Anselmann – Riesling

750ml Bottle From $ 15.99

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A very charming and typical Riesling with a light and elegant style. The fruity bouquet is reminiscent of peaches and apricots, grapefruit and crisp apples. Its moderate alcohol content, the pleasing minerality and the well incorporated acidity make this wine a wonderfully refreshing summer match. Goes perfectly with asparagus, pork, poultry, ham, cold roast and cheeses.