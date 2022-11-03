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Sutter Home – Pinot Grigio
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Fresh, light, and crisp, the well-made Sutter Home Pinot Grigio is an excellent example of this varietal in California; enjoy with a plate of white sauce clams in linguine.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
1 year ago
The best
Bitter
Imari B. - Verified buyer
""
3 years ago
Great
Great taste
Sunshine S. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
Great.
Taste great
Sunshine S. - Verified buyer