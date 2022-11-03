Sutter Home – Pinot Grigio |

187ml Bottle From $ 2.99

4 Bottles 187ml From $ 3.75

750ml Bottle From $ 7.49

1.5L Bottle From $ 9.99

1.5L Bottle From $ 10.99

3L Bottle From $ 10.99

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

Fresh, light, and crisp, the well-made Sutter Home Pinot Grigio is an excellent example of this varietal in California; enjoy with a plate of white sauce clams in linguine.