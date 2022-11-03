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Sutter Home Pinot Grigio 1.5L Bottle

Sutter Home – Pinot Grigio

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Fresh, light, and crisp, the well-made Sutter Home Pinot Grigio is an excellent example of this varietal in California; enjoy with a plate of white sauce clams in linguine.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

3 Reviews
  • 1 year ago

    The best

    Bitter
    Imari B. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 3 years ago

    Great

    Great taste
    Sunshine S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great.

    Taste great
    Sunshine S. - Verified buyer