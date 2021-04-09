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Pinot Grigio
Prophecy – Pinot Grigio
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750ml Bottle
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$11.49
750ml Bottle
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$11.99
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
2 Reviews
2 years ago
Wonderful taste!
Wonderful taste!
Asunta M. -
Verified buyer
3 years ago
Not the wine I ordered
This is not the wine I ordered so I can’t honestly review, I gave 5 stars because I like the brand. What I was given in it’s place was good
Shannon P. -
Verified buyer
1