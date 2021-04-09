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Prophecy Pinot Grigio 750ml Bottle

Prophecy – Pinot Grigio

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

2 Reviews
  • 2 years ago

    Wonderful taste!

    Wonderful taste!
    Asunta M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Not the wine I ordered

    This is not the wine I ordered so I can’t honestly review, I gave 5 stars because I like the brand. What I was given in it’s place was good
    Shannon P. - Verified buyer