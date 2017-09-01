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Pepperwood Grove – Pinot Grigio
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California. Our Pepperwood Grove Pinot Grigio opens with light, mineral-driven aromas of lemon and green tea, expressing a crisp yet subtle Italian style. Fresh fruit flavors of green apple and citrus follow a bracing, mouthwatering acidity. With its clean dry finish and refreshing minerality, this Pinot Grigio is equally at home as a dinner wine or aperitif to enjoy on the patio.