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Livio Felluga – Pinot Grigio
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James Suckling ReviewRated 94Complex and beautiful with lemon-rind, spice, white-peach, nutmeg and mineral aromas. Full-bodied palate showing lots of white pepper and dried mangoes and apples. Long and flavorful finish. Love the intensity and freshness. Drink now.Wine Tasting NotesThe most widely planted varietal in the Friulia region, this white wine has a brilliant color of yellow with golden highlights. Its aroma is clean and crisp with fruit concentration ranging from tropical to apricot and orange peel, underlined by delicate floral notes.Alcohol 13%