Lagoon Hill – Pinot Gris

750ml Bottle From $ 23.99

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

Marlborough, New Zealand. Why we love it: A great all-around wine to match almost anything, seafood, Asian cuisine, antipasto, grilled vegetables, and soft-ripened cheeses. Aromatics of red apple, lychee, pear and white peach give way to a silky, textural palate with fresh, lively flavors. This wine is finely balanced and has lovely length of flavor.