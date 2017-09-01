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Lagoon Hill Pinot Gris 750ml Bottle

Lagoon Hill – Pinot Gris

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Marlborough, New Zealand. Why we love it: A great all-around wine to match almost anything, seafood, Asian cuisine, antipasto, grilled vegetables, and soft-ripened cheeses. Aromatics of red apple, lychee, pear and white peach give way to a silky, textural palate with fresh, lively flavors. This wine is finely balanced and has lovely length of flavor.

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