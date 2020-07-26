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Gnarly Head Pinot Grigio 750ml Bottle

Gnarly Head – Pinot Grigio

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Bright aromas and fruit-driven flavors with zesty acidity.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.50

2 Reviews
  • 3 years ago

    Great

    Great
    Derek . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    I wouldn’t know

    You sent me Sauvignon Blanc which was wrong.
    Nyya L. - Verified buyer