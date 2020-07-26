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White Wine
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Pinot Grigio
Gnarly Head – Pinot Grigio
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750ml Bottle
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$8.99
2 Bottles 375ml
From
$11.99
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Bright aromas and fruit-driven flavors with zesty acidity.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.50
2 Reviews
3 years ago
Great
Great
Derek . -
Verified buyer
3 years ago
I wouldn’t know
You sent me Sauvignon Blanc which was wrong.
Nyya L. -
Verified buyer
1