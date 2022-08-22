Bota Box – Pinot Grigio
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The Bota Box Pinot Grigio is a really fine drinking, white wine; smooth and easy, with pleasing ripe fruit flavors.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.67
9 Reviews
- 1 year agoTiffany L. - Verified buyer""
- 2 years ago
Taste goodTastyMike D. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Good.Really good.Cassie S. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Great priceNot the smoothest taste but amazing priceErin B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
No strong slightly sweetYou wouldn’t know it came from a boxLynda B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
cheap and wonderful and lasts forevertastes great, lasts a long ass time, great price for the volume, and no headache the next dayBridget-Aolani B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Really gets the job doneIf it’s wine, it’s for me.Dawn M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
tastes goodtaste very goodleanne s. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
cheap and wonderful and lasts foreverinexpensive great wine that lasts forever and ive never gotten a headache from A+Bridget-Aolani B. - Verified buyer