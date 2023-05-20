Black Box – Pinot Grigio |

500ml Bottle From $ 6.49

3L Box From $ 22.64

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The Black Box Pinot Grigio displays lovely floral aromas of citrus blossoms. The flavors are bright, with juicy lemon-lime flavors and hints of peaches. It has a bright and well-balanced finish