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Black Box Pinot Grigio 3L Box

Black Box – Pinot Grigio

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The Black Box Pinot Grigio displays lovely floral aromas of citrus blossoms. The flavors are bright, with juicy lemon-lime flavors and hints of peaches. It has a bright and well-balanced finish

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.75

4 Reviews
  • 6 months ago
    Roxanne C. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Roxanne C. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Roxanne C. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    Good

    Ok
    Roxanne C. - Verified buyer
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