Barefoot – Pinot Grigio
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Crisp, fresh, and frisky; a really fine example of the grape.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.94
34 Reviews
- 2 months agoDawn S. - Verified buyer""
- 2 months agoOscar C. - Verified buyer""
- 4 months agoJenni C. - Verified buyer""
- 5 months ago
Smooth and soft on the palletRefreshing and smooth . Great cold or room temperature. You won’t be disappointed and it won’t break your bank.Joyell P. - Verified buyer""
- 5 months agoRehannon A. - Verified buyer""
- 5 months ago
Smooth and refreshingSoft to the pallet. Drinks well cold or room temperature.Joyell P. - Verified buyer""
- 5 months agoAngelina L. - Verified buyer""
- 5 months agoAngelina L. - Verified buyer""
- 6 months ago
Fruity and refreshingSoft sipJoyell P. - Verified buyer""
- 7 months agoCherie T. - Verified buyer""
- 7 months agoJoyell P. - Verified buyer""
- 7 months ago
SmoothNice taste, great for sharingJoyell P. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoMadison S. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoCecilia . - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoMarina . - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoMichael M. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoMarina . - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoJeje I. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoBrandi K. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoMarina . - Verified buyer