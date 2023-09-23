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Barefoot Pinot Grigio 1.5L Bottle

Barefoot – Pinot Grigio

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Crisp, fresh, and frisky; a really fine example of the grape.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.94

34 Reviews
  • 2 months ago
    Dawn S. - Verified buyer
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  • 2 months ago
    Oscar C. - Verified buyer
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  • 4 months ago
    Jenni C. - Verified buyer
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  • 5 months ago

    Smooth and soft on the pallet

    Refreshing and smooth . Great cold or room temperature. You won’t be disappointed and it won’t break your bank.
    Joyell P. - Verified buyer
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  • 5 months ago
    Rehannon A. - Verified buyer
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  • 5 months ago

    Smooth and refreshing

    Soft to the pallet. Drinks well cold or room temperature.
    Joyell P. - Verified buyer
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  • 5 months ago
    Angelina L. - Verified buyer
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  • 5 months ago
    Angelina L. - Verified buyer
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  • 6 months ago

    Fruity and refreshing

    Soft sip
    Joyell P. - Verified buyer
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  • 7 months ago
    Cherie T. - Verified buyer
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  • 7 months ago
    Joyell P. - Verified buyer
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  • 7 months ago

    Smooth

    Nice taste, great for sharing
    Joyell P. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Madison S. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Cecilia . - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Marina . - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Michael M. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Marina . - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Jeje I. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Brandi K. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Marina . - Verified buyer