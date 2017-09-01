Navarro Vineyards – Gewürztraminer

750ml Bottle From $ 20.99

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This pale straw colored Gewurztraminer from Navarro is very good. It opens with a fragrant lychee and apricot bouquet. On the palate, this wine is light to medium bodied, slightly acidic and flavorful. Those flavors are tasty lychee with notes of mild grapefruit and peach pit. The finish is dry and its flavors linger and last for quite a while. This would pair well with chicken lo-mein.