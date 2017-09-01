Mirimar Estate – La Masía

750ml Bottle From $ 46.99

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Sonoma County, California. Displays classic Russian River/Green Valley: luscious, vibrant nose of black cherry and ripe red fruits like Santa Rosa plums, with notes of orange peel and clove in the background. The firm, rich tannins promise a long life; this wine would benefit from decanting to open up its captivating aromas and flavors.