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Mirimar Estate – La Masía
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Sonoma County, California. Displays classic Russian River/Green Valley: luscious, vibrant nose of black cherry and ripe red fruits like Santa Rosa plums, with notes of orange peel and clove in the background. The firm, rich tannins promise a long life; this wine would benefit from decanting to open up its captivating aromas and flavors.