Laporte Sancerre Le Rochoy – Loire

750ml Bottle From $ 42.23

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

Laporte is a certified organic producer that was founded in 1850. This wine hails from the prestigious "Domaine du Rochoy" vineyard, 23 acres of sloping vines overlooking the Loire river that are composed in part by the coveted Silex soil. Racing acidity and citrus with hints of the thyme and honeysuckle.