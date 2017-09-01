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Secateurs Chenin Blanc 750ml Bottle

Secateurs – Chenin Blanc

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The delicious Secateurs Chenin Blanc will surely begin a love affair with South African wines. As such it is intense and full of life, like the beginning of any great romance! Floral and honey flavours give the wine a little sweetness, but it is still lightly dry. Secateurs Chenin Blanc is an absolute steal for such a great wine from such a fantastic wine region. Pick up a bottle and fall in love.

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