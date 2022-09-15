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Sutter Home Chardonnay 1.5L Bottle

Sutter Home – Chardonnay

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The Sutter Home Chardonnay is a light, easy-drinking white; clean and fresh and that is what it is all about.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.88

8 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Tammie H. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Leticia J. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Good

    Good
    Jamie B. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Good

    Got me drunk
    Dominique S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Yes

    Yes
    Leticia J. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Yes

    Yes
    Leticia J. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good

    Nice
    Leticia J. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good

    Fresh
    Leticia J. - Verified buyer