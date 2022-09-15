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The Sutter Home Chardonnay is a light, easy-drinking white; clean and fresh and that is what it is all about.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
1 year ago
Tammie H. - Verified buyer
""
1 year ago
Leticia J. - Verified buyer
2 years ago
Good
Good
Jamie B. - Verified buyer
2 years ago
Good
Got me drunk
Dominique S. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
Yes
Yes
Leticia J. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
Yes
Yes
Leticia J. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
Good
Nice
Leticia J. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
Good
Fresh
Leticia J. - Verified buyer