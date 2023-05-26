Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards – Chardonnay |

750ml Bottle From $ 17.49

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Sonoma-Cutrer Sonoma Coast Chardonnay White Wine reflects a balance of fruit flavors and oak aging, creating a fuller-bodied white wine chardonnay. Its uncompromising methods of vineyard management, grape oversight and cellar maturation allow Sonoma-Cutrer to create white wines unlike any other. Wine Enthusiast Magazine described this white wine as "having all of the elements of a classic chardonnay. It is a chardonnay white wine you serve when you want to show people you care about them."