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Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards Chardonnay 750ml Bottle

Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards – Chardonnay

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Sonoma-Cutrer Sonoma Coast Chardonnay White Wine reflects a balance of fruit flavors and oak aging, creating a fuller-bodied white wine chardonnay. Its uncompromising methods of vineyard management, grape oversight and cellar maturation allow Sonoma-Cutrer to create white wines unlike any other. Wine Enthusiast Magazine described this white wine as "having all of the elements of a classic chardonnay. It is a chardonnay white wine you serve when you want to show people you care about them."

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5.00

2 Reviews
  • 6 months ago
    Lawrence W. - Verified buyer
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  • 8 months ago
    Larry V. - Verified buyer
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