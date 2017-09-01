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Silverado Vineyards Carneros Chardonnay 750ml Bottle

Silverado Vineyards – Carneros Chardonnay

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This Chardonnay combines fruit from the estate vineyards in Carneros. Part of the wine spent minimal time on oak, imparting a hint of hazelnut aroma. The balance of the wine was fermented in small, stainless steel barrels which allow unique characteristics of the vineyard to come through...pear and green apple, lemon zest, honeysuckle, flint flavors, and a refreshing finish.Alcohol 14.2%

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