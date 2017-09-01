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Napa Creek – Chardonnay
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This light straw-colored wine has aromas of green apple melon and vanilla; with citrus and butterscotch flavors leading to a soft lingering finish. This wine can be sipped by itself, or enjoyed with a variety of foods such as Brie and Gruyere cheeses, crab cakes, grilled salmon, scallops in a cream sauce or veal piccata.