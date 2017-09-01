Warning: Products on this site contain nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.
Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
Muddy Boot – Chardonnay
Set delivery address to see local pricing
Muddy Boot Chardonnay is sourced from some of the finest vineyards in the Clarksburg appellation and Solano County, known for Delta breezes providing cool nights and warm days. Muddy Boot Chardonnay offers aromas of stone fruit with mineral notes and subtle oak and finishing with crisp, balanced acidity on the palate. Pair with spicy foods!