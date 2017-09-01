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Mer Soleil – Chardonnay
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Just like the weather where it is made, Mer Soleil Chardonnay is a dramatic and artful combination. Creamy and rich, the wine is balanced by a lively acidity. Fermented and aged in French oak barrels to impart the right Oak flavor. There is just a hint of butter in the wine. The creamy texture makes it perfect to pair with oysters.