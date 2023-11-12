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JaM Cellars – Butter Chardonnay
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Butter Chardonnay is rich, bold and luscious. Made in the tradition of quality Californian winemaking, the grapes we select are juicy, ripe, and bursting with flavor. We cold ferment easy-to-love Butter Chardonnay to a lush creaminess and age it in our unique blend of oak to give it notes of stone fruit and baked lemon.