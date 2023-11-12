JaM Cellars – Butter Chardonnay |

750ml Bottle From $ 13.99

750ml Bottle From $ 18.49

4 Cans 250ml From $ 19.49

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Butter Chardonnay is rich, bold and luscious. Made in the tradition of quality Californian winemaking, the grapes we select are juicy, ripe, and bursting with flavor. We cold ferment easy-to-love Butter Chardonnay to a lush creaminess and age it in our unique blend of oak to give it notes of stone fruit and baked lemon.