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JaM Cellars Butter Chardonnay 750ml Bottle

JaM Cellars – Butter Chardonnay

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Butter Chardonnay is rich, bold and luscious. Made in the tradition of quality Californian winemaking, the grapes we select are juicy, ripe, and bursting with flavor. We cold ferment easy-to-love Butter Chardonnay to a lush creaminess and age it in our unique blend of oak to give it notes of stone fruit and baked lemon.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.50

4 Reviews
  • 4 weeks ago
    Diana L. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Courtney S. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago
    Andrew H. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Love it

    Buttery
    Chenoa M. - Verified buyer