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Harken Barrel-Fermented Chardonnay 750ml Bottle

Harken – Barrel-Fermented Chardonnay

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Flaunts a profile of tropical fruit and Bosc pear alongside warm oak aromatics complete with a fresh finish. 13.5% ABV

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.00

2 Reviews
  • 1 year ago

    Good if one is looking for an oakey Chardonnay.

    The statement speaks for itself.
    Dana D. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Great full-bodied Chardonnay

    A great rich, full-bodied Chardonnay. A little sweet and very smooth with flavors of pear, pineapple, a hint of oak, and a crisp yet buttery finish.
    Jill C. - Verified buyer