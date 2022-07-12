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Harken – Barrel-Fermented Chardonnay
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Flaunts a profile of tropical fruit and Bosc pear alongside warm oak aromatics complete with a fresh finish. 13.5% ABV
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
1 year ago
Good if one is looking for an oakey Chardonnay.
The statement speaks for itself.
2 years ago
Great full-bodied Chardonnay
A great rich, full-bodied Chardonnay. A little sweet and very smooth with flavors of pear, pineapple, a hint of oak, and a crisp yet buttery finish.