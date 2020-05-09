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Gato Negro Chardonnay 1.5L Bottle

Gato Negro – Chardonnay

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 3 years ago

    Sooooo good

    It’s really good wine at a good price.
    Nico P. - Verified buyer