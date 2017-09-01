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Gary Farrell Chardonnay 750ml Bottle

Gary Farrell – Chardonnay

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The 2016 vintage Durell exudes aromas of honeysuckle, peach, roasted lemon and hazelnut. Bold, spicy and zesty on entry, the palate unfolds into an array of flavors reminiscent of nectarine, white flower petals, wildflower honey and lightly toasted brioche. The wine has a rich and opulent texture, with a beautiful core of acidity that together, create a long, powerful, mouthwatering finish.

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