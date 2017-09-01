Warning: Products on this site contain nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.
Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
Gary Farrell – Chardonnay
Set delivery address to see local pricing
The 2016 vintage Durell exudes aromas of honeysuckle, peach, roasted lemon and hazelnut. Bold, spicy and zesty on entry, the palate unfolds into an array of flavors reminiscent of nectarine, white flower petals, wildflower honey and lightly toasted brioche. The wine has a rich and opulent texture, with a beautiful core of acidity that together, create a long, powerful, mouthwatering finish.