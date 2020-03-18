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Gallo Twin Valley Chardonnay 1.5L Bottle

Gallo Twin Valley – Chardonnay

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 3 years ago

    Smooooooov

    Here’s to being in the house for 6 months
    Eric W. - Verified buyer