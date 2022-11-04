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Wine
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White Wine
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Chardonnay
Franzia – Chardonnay
|
500ml Box
From
$3.99
1.5L Bottle
From
$8.30
3L Bottle
From
$13.99
5L Box
From
$20.74
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.50
6 Reviews
1 year ago
Ellen C. -
Verified buyer
""
1 year ago
Ellen C. -
Verified buyer
""
1 year ago
Ellen C. -
Verified buyer
""
1 year ago
Ellen C. -
Verified buyer
""
1 year ago
Best
My fav and last for like three days
NICOLE J. -
Verified buyer
3 years ago
Great
Fast delivery
Renata C. -
Verified buyer
1