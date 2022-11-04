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Franzia Chardonnay 5L Box

Franzia – Chardonnay

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.50

6 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Ellen C. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Ellen C. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Ellen C. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Ellen C. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    Best

    My fav and last for like three days
    NICOLE J. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great

    Fast delivery
    Renata C. - Verified buyer