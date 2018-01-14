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Flip Flop Chardonnay 750ml Bottle

Flip Flop – Chardonnay

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review

  • Love Flip Flop Chardonnay!!

    Love Flip Flop Chardonnay!!
    DC
    Dawn C.