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Fetzer Sundial Chardonnay 750ml Bottle

Fetzer – Sundial Chardonnay

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

2 Reviews
  • 3 years ago

    Great

    Cool
    Sarah P. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    I needed a quarantine Chardonnay!

    When you realize that you need a Chard while cooking dinner and you are self isolating- BOOM!
    Michael . - Verified buyer