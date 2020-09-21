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Chardonnay
Fetzer – Sundial Chardonnay
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750ml Bottle
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$7.99
1.5L Bottle
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$10.89
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
2 Reviews
3 years ago
Great
Cool
Sarah P. -
Verified buyer
3 years ago
I needed a quarantine Chardonnay!
When you realize that you need a Chard while cooking dinner and you are self isolating- BOOM!
Michael . -
Verified buyer
1