Edna Valley – Chardonnay
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Our Edna Valley Vineyard Chardonnay opens with delicate aromas of crisp green apple, lemon zest and cream. On the refreshing palate, layers of white peach, ripe pineapple, melon and hints of apricot effortlessly blend with notes of baked apple and subtle hints of creamy toasted oak. A bright acidity and supple, generous mouthfeel create a beautifully balanced expression of Chardonnay from the Central Coast.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.70
10 Reviews
- 2 years ago
Ve it was very good.It was vey tasty.Joseph V. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GoodGoodAnnika . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GoodGoodAnnika . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GreatGoodAnnika . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
1omfThis is one of the best tastes for Chardonnay. Nothing sweet.Carlos R. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
doesn’t taste too cheapgood flavorMaya S. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
SatisfactoryI’m pretty picky but this was a good compromise from my usual choice.Christina D. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
NiceIt’s cheap & smoothKathryn A. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Pretty goodIt’s ChardonnayGarrett T. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
:).Stephanie M. - Verified buyer