Edna Valley – Chardonnay |

750ml Bottle From $ 10.99

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Our Edna Valley Vineyard Chardonnay opens with delicate aromas of crisp green apple, lemon zest and cream. On the refreshing palate, layers of white peach, ripe pineapple, melon and hints of apricot effortlessly blend with notes of baked apple and subtle hints of creamy toasted oak. A bright acidity and supple, generous mouthfeel create a beautifully balanced expression of Chardonnay from the Central Coast.