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Edna Valley Chardonnay 750ml Bottle

Edna Valley – Chardonnay

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Our Edna Valley Vineyard Chardonnay opens with delicate aromas of crisp green apple, lemon zest and cream. On the refreshing palate, layers of white peach, ripe pineapple, melon and hints of apricot effortlessly blend with notes of baked apple and subtle hints of creamy toasted oak. A bright acidity and supple, generous mouthfeel create a beautifully balanced expression of Chardonnay from the Central Coast.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.70

10 Reviews
  • 2 years ago

    Ve it was very good.

    It was vey tasty.
    Joseph V. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good

    Good
    Annika . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good

    Good
    Annika . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great

    Good
    Annika . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    1omf

    This is one of the best tastes for Chardonnay. Nothing sweet.
    Carlos R. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    doesn’t taste too cheap

    good flavor
    Maya S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Satisfactory

    I’m pretty picky but this was a good compromise from my usual choice.
    Christina D. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Nice

    It’s cheap & smooth
    Kathryn A. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Pretty good

    It’s Chardonnay
    Garrett T. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    :)

    .
    Stephanie M. - Verified buyer