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Dark Horse Chardonnay 750ml Bottle

Dark Horse – Chardonnay

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Winemaker, Beth Liston, knocked the dust off the traditional Chardonnay flavor profile to give this classic varietal a true Dark Horse makeover. Thanks to her signature mix of classic and innovative techniques, Dark Horse Chardonnay has made believers out of the very label-chasers who thought quality wine had to come at a price.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

3 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Ieva G. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    This is a lovely, well priced buttery Chardonnay. Big fan.

    Highly recommend!
    Adam N. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago
    Great
    Kateryna B. - Verified buyer