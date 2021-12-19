Dark Horse – Chardonnay |

750ml Bottle From $ 10.19

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Winemaker, Beth Liston, knocked the dust off the traditional Chardonnay flavor profile to give this classic varietal a true Dark Horse makeover. Thanks to her signature mix of classic and innovative techniques, Dark Horse Chardonnay has made believers out of the very label-chasers who thought quality wine had to come at a price.