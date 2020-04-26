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Callie Collection Central Coast Chardonnay 750ml Bottle

Callie Collection – Central Coast Chardonnay

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 3 years ago

    Delicious Chardonnay

    Because it’s delicious lol.
    Larry . - Verified buyer