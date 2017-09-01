Brewer Clifton – Chardonnay

750ml Bottle From $ 21.49

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92PTS Wine Enthusiast. Seared lemon peels, densely packed honeysuckle, Brie rind and white-ash aromas show on the nose of this appellation blend from the regional superstars, which recently became part of the Jackson Family of wines. The palate is tightly wound with grapefruit pith and a lemon spray-laced acidity that provides ample structure, carrying the slightest bit of riper stone fruit at the core.