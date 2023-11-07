Bota Box – Chardonnay
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California. Citrus, ripe melon and toasty oak, followed by vibrant flavors of zesty lemon and apple and graham cracker. 13% ABV
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
5 Reviews
- 1 month agoJane H. - Verified buyer""
- 4 months agoPatti B. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoMadhava H. - Verified buyer""
- 2 years ago
Great value and great tasteBang for your buck but still a great wineVanesa M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Convenient as I neededThis was my first order during the looting on Westside of Chicago.Every store closed and my car out of service. This was and is a wonderful valued service .Renata C. - Verified buyer