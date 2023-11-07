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Bota Box Chardonnay 3L Box

Bota Box – Chardonnay

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California. Citrus, ripe melon and toasty oak, followed by vibrant flavors of zesty lemon and apple and graham cracker. 13% ABV

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

5 Reviews
  • 1 month ago
    Jane H. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 4 months ago
    Patti B. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Madhava H. - Verified buyer
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  • 2 years ago

    Great value and great taste

    Bang for your buck but still a great wine
    Vanesa M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Convenient as I needed

    This was my first order during the looting on Westside of Chicago.Every store closed and my car out of service. This was and is a wonderful valued service .
    Renata C. - Verified buyer