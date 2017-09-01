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Bota Box Chardonnay 500 ML Tetra – Chardonnay
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Eco-friendly wine enveloped in cute little 500 ml packs. Bota Box Chardonnay offers aromas of citrus, honeydew melon and hints of toasted oak, followed by vibrant flavors of bright lemon, Honey Crisp apple and graham cracker. This wine is medium-bodied, balanced and ends with a rich, juicy finish.