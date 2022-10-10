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Bogle Chardonnay 750ml Bottle

Bogle – Chardonnay

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Bogle Chardonnays signature apple and pear notes flourish in the incredible aromas and first sips of this wine. The rich, round entry is full of fruit, including touches of tropical pineapple and guava. The elegant and creamy mouthfeel wraps around the fruit and leads to spicy notes of nutmeg and toasty vanilla, left behind by over 8 months of aging in American oak. The finish lingers like the last bite of that buttery crème brule. Pairs well with basically anything edible.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.92

13 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Steven C. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Maxim B. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Janine P. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Janine P. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Jessica S. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Jessica S. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Elizabeth W. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good

    Great
    Viktoriia K. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Bogle is consistent and tasty!

    Honestly, when my wife and I want a wine we know tastes consistent, we choose Bogle.
    Hunter N. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great

    Cold and refreshing
    Karen J. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Fine

    Fine
    Zachary T. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great

    Great
    Samantha . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good value

    Mmmm
    Zachary T. - Verified buyer