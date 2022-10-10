Bogle – Chardonnay
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Bogle Chardonnays signature apple and pear notes flourish in the incredible aromas and first sips of this wine. The rich, round entry is full of fruit, including touches of tropical pineapple and guava. The elegant and creamy mouthfeel wraps around the fruit and leads to spicy notes of nutmeg and toasty vanilla, left behind by over 8 months of aging in American oak. The finish lingers like the last bite of that buttery crème brule. Pairs well with basically anything edible.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.92
13 Reviews
- 1 year agoSteven C. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoMaxim B. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoJanine P. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoJanine P. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoJessica S. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoJessica S. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoElizabeth W. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GoodGreatViktoriia K. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Bogle is consistent and tasty!Honestly, when my wife and I want a wine we know tastes consistent, we choose Bogle.Hunter N. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GreatCold and refreshingKaren J. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
FineFineZachary T. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GreatGreatSamantha . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Good valueMmmmZachary T. - Verified buyer