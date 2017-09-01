Ca' Momi Winery – Bianco

750ml Bottle From $ 17.49

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88PTS Wine Enthusiast. This is a wine for the patio, the pool and the park. Its pretty gold color brightens any gathering with aromas of pears and fresh flowers bursting out of the glass. Light-bodied but soft and full of charm, the palate has apples, spiced poached pears, and delicate floral aromas that extend for days. Perfect for picnics al fresco, chips and dip, light seafood, and mild cheeses.