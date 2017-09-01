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Broadbent – Grüner Veltliner
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Austria. Yellow-green color; lifted, perfumed but still focused with fine green apple and ripe lime components in the nose; persistent acid structure, citrus and spice on the front-palate followed by a ripe, green apple, medium body with a good peppery element, finely textured with a harmonious and persistent finish!