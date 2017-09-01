Kurosawa – Nigori Sake

720oz Bottle From $ 11.00

300ml Bottle From $ 11.49

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Kurosawa Sake Brewery has been brewing sake using the traditional, crafted method since 1858. Much-anticipated Kurosawa Nigori (unfiltered) Sake is finally available in the United States. A fruity nose and creamy 'umami' flavor make it complement spicy foods or as a dessert. Discover the best sweet premium Nigori.