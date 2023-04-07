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Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori Sake 720oz Bottle

Hakutsuru – Sayuri Nigori Sake

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

3 Reviews
  • 8 months ago

    Smooth and creamy, great sake!

    Tastes great and doesn’t have a big kick but hits hard.
    Mason B. - Verified buyer
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  • 3 years ago

    Creamy, smooth, slightly sweet

    Very mild, easy sake - delicious!
    Katy D. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Very smooth and creamy

    My favorite sake
    Dani S. - Verified buyer