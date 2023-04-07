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Nigori
Hakutsuru – Sayuri Nigori Sake
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300ml Bottle
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$7.43
720oz Bottle
From
$11.99
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
3 Reviews
8 months ago
Smooth and creamy, great sake!
Tastes great and doesn’t have a big kick but hits hard.
Mason B. -
Verified buyer
""
3 years ago
Creamy, smooth, slightly sweet
Very mild, easy sake - delicious!
Katy D. -
Verified buyer
3 years ago
Very smooth and creamy
My favorite sake
Dani S. -
Verified buyer
1