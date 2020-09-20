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Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori Sake 300ml Bottle

Hakutsuru – Sayuri Nigori Sake

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 3 years ago

    sweetness!

    its light but sweet. good for your first take on sake.
    Joshua G. - Verified buyer