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Gekkeikan Traditional 1.5L Bottle

Gekkeikan – Traditional

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 3 years ago

    Great rice wine

    It’s smooth and tasty
    Rena G. - Verified buyer