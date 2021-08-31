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Riunite Rosato 1.5L Bottle

Riunite – Rosato

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 2 years ago

    Refreshing

    Not too sweet not too dry just refreshing chilled or with ice
    Kaydia M. - Verified buyer