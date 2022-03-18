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Ava Grace Vineyards – Rosé
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This Rosé is bright with a nose of wild roses. The palate showcases a fresh, crisp, dry style, boasting with flavors of apricot, honeysuckle, and balanced acidity. A silky, medium-bodied mouthfeel is rounded out with a delicately dry finish. Pair with slow-roasted chicken and vegetable carbonara or grilled peach crumble with mascarpone cream.