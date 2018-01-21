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OZV Old Vine Zinfandel 750ml Bottle

OZV – Old Vine Zinfandel

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California. Jammy with raspberry, milk chocolate and mocha flavors, soft tannins, and a supple mouth feel. 13.95% ABV

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

3 Reviews

  • Awesome!!!!!!!!!!

    Awesome!!!!!!!!!!
    DS
    Danielle S.

  • I found this wine through Saucey and I keep reordering because I don't usually see it in stores. It's a delicious Zin for the price. If you like big jammy wines, this should be your next pick.

    I found this wine through Saucey and I keep reordering because I don't usually see it in stores. It's a delicious Zin for the price. If you like big jammy wines, this should be your next pick.
    DS
    Danielle S.

  • California cabs are great if you spend a lot of money, but for a fraction of the price you can get an old vine zin!! Jammy with a great mouth feel it'll pair with your favorite burger or pepperoni pizza!!!

    California cabs are great if you spend a lot of money, but for a fraction of the price you can get an old vine zin!! Jammy with a great mouth feel it'll pair with your favorite burger or pepperoni pizza!!!
    SE
    Sarah E.