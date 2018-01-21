I found this wine through Saucey and I keep reordering because I don't usually see it in stores. It's a delicious Zin for the price. If you like big jammy wines, this should be your next pick.

I found this wine through Saucey and I keep reordering because I don't usually see it in stores. It's a delicious Zin for the price. If you like big jammy wines, this should be your next pick.