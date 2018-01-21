OZV – Old Vine Zinfandel
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California. Jammy with raspberry, milk chocolate and mocha flavors, soft tannins, and a supple mouth feel. 13.95% ABV
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
3 Reviews
Awesome!!!!!!!!!!Awesome!!!!!!!!!!DSDanielle S.
I found this wine through Saucey and I keep reordering because I don't usually see it in stores. It's a delicious Zin for the price. If you like big jammy wines, this should be your next pick.I found this wine through Saucey and I keep reordering because I don't usually see it in stores. It's a delicious Zin for the price. If you like big jammy wines, this should be your next pick.DSDanielle S.
California cabs are great if you spend a lot of money, but for a fraction of the price you can get an old vine zin!! Jammy with a great mouth feel it'll pair with your favorite burger or pepperoni pizza!!!California cabs are great if you spend a lot of money, but for a fraction of the price you can get an old vine zin!! Jammy with a great mouth feel it'll pair with your favorite burger or pepperoni pizza!!!SESarah E.