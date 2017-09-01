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Nadeau – Zinfandel
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A subtle spiciness reminiscent of crushed black pepper complements the abundant fruitiness as does the American and French oak used in the aging of this wine. The pronounced black cherry/raspberry aromas follow through to the palate where the taster enjoys fruity flavors framed with a complimentary addition of soft tannins and a very slight oak nuance.