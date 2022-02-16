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Joel Gott Zinfandel 750ml Bottle

Joel Gott – Zinfandel

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The bright red fruit flavors and acidity are complemented by a soft, round mouthfeel and a long finish. 14.3% ABV

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

4 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Mahta P. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Mahta P. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great every day wine

    Easy drinking with mild complexity
    Mahta P. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Delicious

    So yummy , smooth , perfect amount of dryness
    Jacqueline R. - Verified buyer