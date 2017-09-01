Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
Carol Shelton Wines Pizazz Old Vine Zinfandel 750ml Bottle

Carol Shelton Wines – Pizazz Old Vine Zinfandel

Set delivery address to see local pricing

An anagram in honor of Charlie Piazza, this zippy bing cherry pie in a graham cracker crust, creamy Hershey's milk chocolate and a bit of toasted marshmallow not sweet but soft and round - balanced by juicy acidity, with a creamy caramello oak and a long cherry finish. Yummy s'mores with cherry jam.

More By Carol Shelton Wines

You May Also Like

Often Bought With