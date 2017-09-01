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Carol Shelton Wines – Pizazz Old Vine Zinfandel
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An anagram in honor of Charlie Piazza, this zippy bing cherry pie in a graham cracker crust, creamy Hershey's milk chocolate and a bit of toasted marshmallow not sweet but soft and round - balanced by juicy acidity, with a creamy caramello oak and a long cherry finish. Yummy s'mores with cherry jam.