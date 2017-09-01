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1000 Stories – Bourbon Barrel Zinfandel
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1000 Stories Zinfandel has a deep, rich purple color. An intense raspberry fruit is on the nose, with black pepper spice and a touch of cloves and dried herbs. The palate is full with ripe tannins, big black and red fruits, followed by an array of spices. The wine finishes with a touch of warmth that lingers on and on.