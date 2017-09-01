Speri Amarone – Della Valpolicella Classico

750ml Bottle From $ 68.00

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Though not designated, the grapes for this white come from the Dutton Sullivan Vineyard, outside of Graton, planted to a heritage selection of Wente. Wet stone and salty apple make for an inviting beginning, followed by a length of complex Mandarin orange specked in spice. Andrew Berge is the winemaker.