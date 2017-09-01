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Chateau du Pouys Sauternes – Sauternes
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Superb molten gold appearance. The initial impression on the bouquet is of honey and wax, going on to display candied fruit, quince, and lime blossom nuances once the wine has been swirled in the glass. This Sauternes is wonderfully powerful on the palate with delicious fruit paste, quince, fig, and toasty flavors that continue into an elegant aftertaste. The finish rounds out the sensations of fullness and balance with richness and acidity.